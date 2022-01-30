US stumbles to 2-0 loss at 1st-place Canada in qualifying

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Canada beat the United States for just the second time in 37 years, a 2-0 victory on goals by Cyle Larin and Sam Adekugbe to take another big step toward reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Larin scored for unbeaten Canada seven minutes in, taking advantage of a short goal kick by Matt Turner for his 12th goal of the qualifying cycle. Sam Adekugbe dribbled through the American defense and beat Turner from long range in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time for his first international goal.