Barcelona bids to sign Aubameyang and sell Dembélé

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The last day of the winter transfer window has arrived in Spain with Barcelona hoping to seal the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and find a buyer for Ousmane Dembélé. Aubameyang has arrived to finalize negotiations with the Catalan club after being stripped of the captaincy at Arsenal for disciplinary reasons after reportedly being late returning from a personal trip. Aubameyang would reportedly be accepting a hefty pay cut to join Barcelona as the club doesn’t have a lot of salary cap space. Barcelona told Dembélé he had to find a new team after his agents rejected several offers to renew his contract.