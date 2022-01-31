Everton hires Lampard for 2nd shot as Premier League manager

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Frank Lampard will get another shot as a Premier League manager after being hired by Everton. Lampard replaces Rafa Benitez after his firing two weeks ago. Lampard is tasked with reversing Everton’s slide toward the relegation zone. Everton is in 16th place and just four points above the bottom three. The 43-year-old Lampard was fired as Chelsea manager one year ago after 18 months in charge of the club for which he starred as a player. Everton has been in English soccer’s top division since 1954. Lampard is the sixth full-time manager hired since Farhad Moshiri became Everton’s majority owner in 2016.