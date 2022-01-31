Horston leads Tennessee’s overtime win over Arkansas

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 24 points, including the last three in overtime, to lead No. 7 Tennessee in a come-from-behind 86-83 victory over Arkansas. The Lady Volunteers (19-2, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter before recovering. Rae Burrell added 21 points, including the 3-pointer that gave Tennessee its first lead, 63-61, with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter. Tamari Key scored 11 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sara Puckett had 10. Amber Ramirez scored 29 points to lead the Razorbacks (14-7, 4-4). Samara Spencer had 17, Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 13 and Sasha Goforth 10.