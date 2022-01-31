No. 10 Kansas, No. 23 Texas set for 2 ranked Big 12 matchups

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

No. 10 Kansas and No. 23 Texas face tests in the Big 12 to headline the AP Top 25 schedule for this week. The Jayhawks visit No. 20 Iowa State then host eighth-ranked and reigning national champion Baylor this week. The Longhorns visit No. 14 Texas Tech on Tuesday in coach Chris Beard’s first trip back to the Red Raiders program he led for the previous five seasons. The week includes No. 7 Arizona and No. 12 Villanova each facing two ranked foes. There’s also the first meeting in the Duke-North Carolina rivalry.