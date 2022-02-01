As African Cup plays out, soccer dying in parts of Cameroon

By ISIFU WIRFENGLA

Associated Press

BUEA, Cameroon (AP) — The African Cup of Nations in Cameroon sparks memories for Tiku Achale of what soccer used to be like in his hometown before the fighting and the killings. Achale remembers fans wearing Cameroon team shirts and carrying flags as they walked down the streets on gameday. He recalls some would wear the entire team uniform and boots. None of that happens anymore in Achale’s hometown of Buea in southwest Cameroon. Anti-government militias now roam those streets and soccer is under siege here and in other cities in the African Cup host country because of a violent insurrection.