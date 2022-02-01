Cochran’s go-ahead basket lifts No. 4 Louisville over Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kianna Smith had 21 points and Olivia Cochran scored the go-ahead basket as No. 4 Louisville outlasted Miami 69-66. Cochran finished with 18 points, including her layup with 32 seconds remaining that gave Louisville (19-2, 9-1, Atlantic Coast Conference) a 67-66 advantage. Mykasa Robinson stole an inbounds pass and Smith’s two free throws with 11 second gave Louisville its final margin. Miami (11-8, 4-5) took a 66-65 lead Marshall’s 3-pointer with 47 seconds left. Ja’Leah Williams had 16 points and Destiny Harden finished with 13 for the Hurricanes, who fell short of upsetting nationally ranked Louisville for the second time in three seasons. Miami beat then No. 2 Louisville 79-73 Feb. 17, 2019.