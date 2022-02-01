Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:13 PM

Dodson helps No. 20 Irish stun No. 3 N.C. State 69-66

KTVZ

By JOHN FINERAN
Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Grad center Maya Dodson had 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season, as No. 20 Notre Dame held on to beat No. 3 North Carolina State 69-66 Tuesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference thriller at the Purcell Pavilion. Freshman Olivia Miles had 13 points and reserve Sam Brunelle had 10 points off the bench to give second-year Irish coach Niele Ivey her biggest victory since taking over for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw, who was in attendance.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content