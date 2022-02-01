Little movement in talks to end baseball lockout

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — There was little movement in talks to end the baseball lockout during a contentious meeting in New York City that lasted about 90 minutes. Players made a proposal that contained two changes. Baseball owners will respond to the union, perhaps later this week, but it has become clear there is little chance spring training will start as scheduled on Feb. 16. In a sign of the lack of progress, the union has started to distribute withheld money to players from its stoppage fund.