Mickey Guyton, Jhené Aiko, Mary Mary to sing at Super Bowl

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country music star Mickey Guyton will hit this month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B hitmaker Jhené Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.” The performances will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. The performances and game will air on NBC. Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American sign language. Grammy-winning producer Zedd will serve as the pregame DJ during player warmups.