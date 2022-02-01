Northwestern ends 4-game skid, holds off Rutgers 79-78 in OT

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored six of his 18 points in overtime and Northwestern had a 24-point, second-half lead disappear before beating Rutgers 79-78. Buie made Northwestern’s second and final field goal of overtime, a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining for a 77-72 lead. He made two free throws with 21.2 seconds left for a three-point lead before Paul Mulcahy pulled Rutgers within 79-78. Mulcahy scored a career-high 31 points on 10-of-13 shooting and had seven assists for Rutgers (12-9, 6-5).