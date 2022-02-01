Norway to top medals table in unpredictable Beijing Olympics

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Norway is predicted to top the medals table at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. This would be a repeat of the 2018 Games in South Korea when Norway was also the leading medal winner. Nielsen-Gracenote has been forecasting medal outcomes for the last several Olympics. The Beijing Games will be very difficult to predict. They open in a tightly sealed bubble with frequent COVID-19 tests and extreme health precautions. Athletes are fearful of testing positive before they leave home or upon arrival in the Chinese capital. Beijing is the first city to hold both the Summer and Winter Olympics.