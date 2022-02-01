Pastrnak scores twice, breaks tie as Bruins down Kraken 3-2

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist as Boston won for the second time in three games to head into the All-Star break. Joonas Donskoi and Mason Appleton scored for Seattle. The Kraken have lost two straight, both by one goal. Linus Ullmark had 25 saves for the Bruins. Chris Driedger stopped 23 of 26 shots for Seattle. It was the continuation of hot streak for Pastrnak. He now has 14 goals since the start of the new year, including four game-winners.