Ruffin, Rodriguez help Ole Miss hold off No. 25 LSU, 76-72

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 19 points before leaving the game because of an apparent leg injury with 12:05 left, and Mississippi held of No. 25 LSU 76-72. It is the Tigers’ fifth loss in six games. Luis Rodriguez scored 15 for Ole Miss, which saw its 24-point, first-half lead trimmed to two in the final minutes. Darius Days made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for LSU. Jaemyn Brakefield had a breakaway layup with 10 seconds left to score the Rebels’ only field goal in the last 9:50 of the game.