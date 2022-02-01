Trent Jr. tops 30 for 5th straight game as Raptors beat Heat

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors won their third straight game Tuesday, beating the Miami Heat 110-106. Trent matched DeMar DeRozan’s franchise record and extended his personal career best by reaching 30 points for the fifth consecutive game. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Jimmy Butler had 16 points and 12 assists, and Tyler Herro scored 18 for the Heat, who lost their third straight.