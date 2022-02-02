1977 Super Bowl delivered long-awaited title to Raiders

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

When coach John Madden’s Oakland Raiders arrived at the Rose Bowl for the Super Bowl in 1977, the toughest part of the job was already done. After years of falling short of the title game with crushing playoff losses to rivals like Miami and Pittsburgh, the Raiders made easy work of the Minnesota Vikings in a 32-14 victory Jan. 9, 1977, that made all of owner Al Davis’ boasts about winning and excellence prove true. For Minnesota, it was a crushing fourth loss in as many Super Bowl trips.