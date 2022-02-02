6 Danish men’s hockey players test positive at Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Denmark’s men’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice without six players after a spate of positive COVID-19 test results upon arriving in China. Coach Heinz Ehlers says four main roster and two taxi squad players have tested positive for the coronavirus. He expressed optimism about getting four of the players out of isolation late Wednesday or early Thursday. Center Frans Nielsen says the team believes those cases were false positives. Ehlers says former NHL forward Mikkel Boedker and veteran defenseman Markus Lauridsen were among the players who tested positive.