6th-tier Kidderminster out for revenge in FA Cup mismatch

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Premier League team West Ham is heading to sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers for a fourth-round game in the FA Cup between clubs separated by 113 places on English soccer’s pyramid. It is one of the biggest mismatches in the competition’s long and proud history. The Harriers have a score to settle. The last time they enjoyed such a memorable cup run came in 1994 when they were eliminated in the fifth round by West Ham. Kidderminster manager Russ Penn says “I just hope I can write a little bit of history, so that people say, ’Remember that squad, remember that team, remember that cup run.’” The game is on Saturday.