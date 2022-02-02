China’s Olympic hockey hopes rest on North American talent

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — China’s men’s hockey team at the Beijing Olympics features 19 players who were born, trained or both in North America. The group includes Americans Jake Chelios and Jeremy Smith and Canadians Brandon Yip and Ryan Sproul. Some have no connection to China other than playing for Beijing-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL. Playing for Kunlun paved the way for the players to be eligible to represent China in the Olympics. The influx of North American players and lack of NHL talent could make China more competitive in the tournament than expected.