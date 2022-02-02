David Green dies; was on Cardinals’ 1982 championship team

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Green, an outfielder on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series champions, has died. Green had been hospitalized in suburban St. Louis after choking at his home about a week ago and died Saturday of respiratory failure, his family told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals confirmed the death Tuesday on Twitter. Green was 61. He signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1978 as a 17-year-old out of Nicaragua and came to St. Louis in a blockbuster trade in December 1980. Green hit .283 as a part-time player on the 1982 team that beat the Brewers in seven games in the World Series.