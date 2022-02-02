Former Clemson lineman joins Tigers football coaching staff

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson offensive lineman Thomas Austin has been hired as a Tigers assistant football coach. Austin will coach the offensive line and has signed a two-year deal worth $450,000 a season. His contract was approved Wednesday by the school’s board of trustees. Austin spent the past season as an offensive analyst at Clemson and takes over for longtime offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. He moved to an off-field position for Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Austin played at Clemson from 2005-09 and was twice named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team.