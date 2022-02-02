Italian Olympic president Malagò tests positive in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò is at least the second IOC member who has tested positive for COVID-19 and been placed in isolation at the Beijing Games. Two-time Olympic hockey medalist and IOC athlete representative Emma Terho is also in an isolation hotel after testing positive on arrival. CONI says Malagò is “completely asymptomatic” but was placed “under medical observation” at a dedicated facility” with “other IOC members.” Malagò leads the organizing committee for the next Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in 2026 and was planning on carrying out a key observational role at this year’s Olympics.