Olympic members unite against Infantino’s World Cup plan

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — FIFA’s fading plan for biennial World Cups has been labeled a threat from soccer to all other sports by the International Olympic Committee. IOC President Thomas Bach chided FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino for not being in Beijing to hear the criticism. Infantino has been an IOC member for the past two years but this week canceled his trip to Beijing for the Olympics. The FIFA president has pushed his plan to stage World Cups for men and women every two years instead of four. The European and South American soccer bodies are opposed to the plan.