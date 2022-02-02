Players, coaches welcome league’s latest COVID-19 protocols
By The Associated Press
NHL players and coaches are welcoming the more lenient COVID-19 protocols announced earlier this week. The league and players’ union agreed to drop daily testing requirements for fully vaccinated players, citing a “declining positivity rate” in virus cases. Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said the change was long overdue. Winnipeg defenseman Brendan Dillon called the new rules a breath of fresh air.
