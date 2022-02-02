Saints GM compliments Flores as coaching search continues

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said the club remains “in the middle” of its coaching search after interviewing three candidates whom Loomis described as “all very impressive.” Loomis says former Dolphins coach Brian Flores “had a great interview” in Mobile, Alabama, this week. The Saints also have interviewed former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in between scouting college prospects at the Senior Bowl. Loomis says the Saints plan to interview more candidates including New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi. The job came open when Sean Payton stepped down last week.