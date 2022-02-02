Va. Tech runs away from Georgia Tech behind Aluma 81-66

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting and 8 for 9 from the foul line and Virginia Tech led most of the way in an 81-66 win over Georgia Tech. Michael Devoe’s layup pulled the Yellow Jackets into a tie at 23 with 8:26 remaining before halftime. From there the Hokies responded with an 18-4 run and led 41-27 when Darius Maddox made a 3-pointer with 2:47 before intermission. The Hokies doubled their 46-35 intermission margin to 63-41 on Aluma’s three-point play with 13:53 remaining. Devoe was the only player for Georgia Tech to reach double figures with 30 points.