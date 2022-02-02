Valencia and Rayo advance to Copa del Rey quarterfinals

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Valencia has reached its second Copa del Rey semifinal in four years by defeating Cádiz 2-1. Rayo Vallecano made the last four for the first time in four decades by beating Mallorca 1-0. Hugo Duro scored the winner for Valencia in the 79th minute after setting up the opener by Gonçalo Guedes in the 24th to lead the hosts to the semifinals for the first time since it won the title in 19. Cádiz scored with a penalty kick converted by Lucas Pérez in the 55th at Mestalla Stadium.