Austrian-born Raimann on brink of improbable NFL career

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Central Michigan left tackle Bernhard Raimann is hoping the next stop in his long journey to a football career is the NFL. The Austrian-born Raimann is among the NFL prospects at the Senior Bowl trying to improve their draft stock. Raimann arrived in the United States at age 15 as a foreign exchange student wanting to play American football. He played two seasons at tight end for Central Michigan, then gained weight to play left tackle. Raimann is now one of the most highly rated tackle prospects in the upcoming draft.