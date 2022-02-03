Brown’s FT lifts EKU over Kennesaw State 82-81 in 3 OTs

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jomaru Brown came off the bench to score 15 points and he made the second of two foul shots with 3 seconds remaining in the third overtime to lift Eastern Kentucky over Kennesaw State 82-81. Michael Moreno had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Colonels (11-12, 3-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Chris Youngblood had 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Owls (9-13, 4-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games.