Djokovic describes his Australia visa ordeal as unfortunate

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has described his detention and deportation from Australia that prevented him from defending his Australian Open title as an “unfortunate event.” He met the Serbian president on Thursday and thanked him for his support during the ordeal over his entry visa. An 11-day saga on the eve of the tournament ended when Djokovic was deported for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The tennis star told President Aleksandar Vucic his ordeal in Australia was “unexpected, to say the least.”