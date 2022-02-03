Greece: Police raid soccer fan clubs after deadly attack

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police have raided multiple soccer supporters’ clubs in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki in the wake of attack linked to violent fan rivalry that left a 19-year-old man dead. The raids were carried out at venues suspected of being used for organizing attacks, and police set up roadblocks in the surrounding areas. Thessaloniki resident Alkis Kambanos died after after being stabbed and severely beaten late Monday. Two others were also injured in the street attack by a group of young men. A 23-year-old man was later arrested and charged with murder as well as attempted murder.