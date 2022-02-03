NCAA pipeline fuels Czech women’s hockey development

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Czech Republic women’s hockey team is no longer an international afterthought due to its NCAA development pipeline. Captain Alena Mills helped blaze that trail by pursuing her hockey dreams at Brown. Many have since followed in her footsteps. The women’s team has 14 players with past or current college experience. The group opened its Olympic debut with a 3-1 win over China at the Beijing Winter Games.