NFL says no to Super Bowl watch party at Bengals’ stadium
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals fans won’t get to watch the Super Bowl on the giant screens at Paul Brown Stadium. The NFL has said no to a plan for a watch party inside the stadium on Feb. 13. The league sent a letter to stadium officials saying the legal and logistical barriers are too great to allow a broadcast of the game inside the stadium. The NFL said the decision is consistent with the organization’s rules and policies.
