No. 2 Stanford beats UCLA 76-48, win streak hits 9 games

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francesca Belibi tied a career-high with 20 points and had 13 rebounds, and Cameron Brink scored 17 points, leading No. 2 Stanford to a 76-48 win over UCLA. Stanford has won nine consecutive games since its loss against top-ranked South Carolina in December. Lexie Hull scored 11 of her 14 points in the first quarter, including three of her four 3-pointers in that stretch. UCLA guard Charisma Osborne returned to the lineup after missing a game with a right knee injury and scored 12 points. UCLA lost its third consecutive game after winning four in a row.