No. 5 Indiana ends game on 14-0 run, beats Minnesota 80-70

By EVAN GERIKE

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aleksa Gulbe scored a career-high 28 points and No. 5 Indiana closed the game on a 14-0 run to complete a comeback and beat Minnesota 80-70. Gulbe was 4 for 4 from 3-point range, Grace Berger had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary added 14 for the Hoosiers. Sara Scalia scored 26 points for the Gophers, including shooting 7 for 12 from 3-point range. But she couldn’t hit two late 3-pointers to bring her team back as Indiana’s final run closed out the last 4:26 of the game.