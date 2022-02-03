Siakam scores 25 points as Raptors beat Bulls 127-120 in OT

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Chris Boucher had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 127-120 in overtime Thursday, snapping a five-game losing streak against the Bulls. Scottie Barnes scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:44 left in OT, and Gary Trent Jr. added a decisive 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining. Trent scored 16 points, ending his career-best streak of 30-point games at five. Nikola Vucevic matched his season-high with 30 points and had 18 rebounds for the Bulls, his ninth double-double in 10 games. DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points for Chicago.