Van Lith scores 34 as No. 4 Louisville tops Clemson 93-71

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith had a career-high 34 points including 16 in the decisive third quarter as No. 4 Louisville won its 10th straight over Clemson 93-71. The Cardinals reached 20 victories for the 12th straight season. But not before getting a scare from the Tigers in the third quarter who had rallied from 12 points down to tie the game at 44. That’s when Van Lith turned up her game by scoring 16 of Louisville’s next 26 points for a 70-54 lead. Van Lith surpassed her previous best of 24 points, set last March against Wake Forest.