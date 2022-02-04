A hug, a wave, a big win for American mixed doubles curlers

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — American mixed doubles curlers Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys survived an extra end against Sweden for a much-needed victory in the Olympics. They quickly hugged and then found two friendly faces to wave to in a far corner of the eerily quiet and mostly empty Ice Cube. Masked faces, of course, but definitely friendly faces. Persinger and Plys were pretty sure they were waving at team psychologist Carly Anderson and dietician Kaela Colvard. The two were among the few spectators who saw the Americans take an 8-7 victory in the round-robin competition to even their record at 2-2. The win moved the Americans into a tie for fifth in the 10-team field. After the round robin, the top four teams move into the semifinals.