In Alpine skiing, bad timing for an injury means no Olympics

By PAT GRAHAM and HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Sports Writers

It is not uncommon for athletes who compete in Alpine skiing to get left behind and miss an Olympics because of injury. They tend to accept that as a by-product of throwing their bodies down the precipitous side of an icy mountain as fast as they can. Breezy Johnson is sitting out the Beijing Games after some training crashes in January left her knee in need of surgery. The 26-year-old from Wyoming was having the best season of her career and would have been a medal favorite in the women’s downhill in China.