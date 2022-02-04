In opening of Winter Olympics, chances at politicking abound

ADAM SCHRECK

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — For all the talk of a diplomatic boycott, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has managed to attract a globe-spanning roster of presidents, royals and other dignitaries to the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. The fact that most of them represent countries that are unlikely to win any medals, if they’re even competing at all, doesn’t seem to matter. What does, from Beijing’s perspective, is presenting an image that China has emerged as a global power whose authoritarian style of government presents a viable alternative to a world dominated by the U.S. and its fellow democracies.