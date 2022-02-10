Blazers look forward after multiple trades shake up roster

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Portland interim general manager Joe Cronin spoke Thursday about a flurry of trades the Trail Blazers made ahead of the deadline. Cronin said some moves were necessary to bring Portland under the luxury tax threshold and create financial flexibility going forward. But the team also felt that the current roster had plateaued. Now the Blazers look to build around Damian Lillard with the ability to bring in other high-level players.