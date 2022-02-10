Skip to Content
Bucks add Ibaka, Pistons get Bagley in 4-team swap

By DAVID BRANDT
PHOENIX (AP) — The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks have added center Serge Ibaka as part of a four-team trade on Thursday that also includes the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings. The Pistons added Marvin Bagley III, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s had a disappointing, injury-filled four seasons with the Kings and will try to rebuild his career in Detroit. The 6-foot-11 forward is still just 22 years old. The Kings added guard Donte DiVincenzo and forwards Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson. The Clippers received Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye.

