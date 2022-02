HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Florida International held off Marshall for a 72-71 win on Thursday night, snapping the Panthers’ eight-game road losing streak. Andrew Taylor made a 3-pointer with under a second left to pull the Thundering Herd within 1, but it was too late. Tevin Brewer had 20 points to lead the Panthers. Andrew Taylor led the Thundering Herd with 22 points.