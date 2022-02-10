Gut-Behrami finally gets her Olympic gold with super-G win

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami finally has her Olympic gold medal. She won the super-G at the Beijing Games. Two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin finished a distant ninth. Gut-Behrami’s gold comes after two consecutive fourth-place finishes in super-G at the Olympics. Mirjam Puchner of Austria clinched silver in her first Olympic race, finishing 0.22 seconds behind Gut-Behrami. Michelle Gisin was 0.30 behind her Swiss teammate in third. Defending champion Ester Ledecka failed in her bid to win an unprecedented back-to-back double.