No. 19 Florida women beat Mississippi State 73-64

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Zippy Broughton scored 20 points, Kiara Smith had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and No. 19 Florida beat Mississippi State 73-64. Florida led by 11 points with 5:03 remaining but JerKaila Jordan had a personal 8-0 run to pull Mississippi State within 65-62 with 2:54 left. Broughton sank a 3-pointer from the wing to give Florida some momentum and Jeriah Warren made a layup on their next possession for a 71-62 lead. Emanuely de Oliveira added 13 points for Florida. Anastasia Hayes scored 22 points and Jordan had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Mississippi State.