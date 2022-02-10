No. 22 Saint Mary’s bounces back from loss, thumps San Diego

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 16 points, a career-high nine rebounds and five steals, and No. 22 Saint Mary’s bounced back from its first loss in a month to beat San Diego 86-57. Tommy Kuhse scored 13 points and Alex Ducas added 12 for the Gaels (20-5, 8-2 West Coast Conference). Augustus Marciulionis, son of Hall of Famer Sarunas Marciulionis, scored nine. Marcellus Earlington had 14 points and eight rebounds for San Diego. The Toreros (13-12, 6-6) have lost three straight.