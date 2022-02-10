Opelka, Brooksby make quarterfinals at inaugural Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — Second-seeded Reilly Opelka has advanced to the quarterfinals of the inaugural Dallas Open with a straight-sets win over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe. Opelka was a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) winner in his second meeting with Stebe. The first was at Wimbledon in 2019. Opelka is a two-time ATP Tour winner ranked 23rd in the world, won 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) in his second meeting with Stebe. The other was at Wimbledon in 2019. No. 5 Adrian Mannarino played Yoshihito Nishioka in a late match.