Rams’ flashy moves grounded in solid plan, says GM Les Snead

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Les Snead really doesn’t mind if the public and the media think he’s a risk-taker whose decade as the Rams’ general manager is defined by his eagerness to mortgage Los Angeles’ future for big-name stars of the present. Snead feels the Rams’ reputation is a lazy mischaracterization of the work and planning that go into his moves. The Rams make bold moves with their draft capital, and he values veteran stars and draft picks in different ways than the average GM. But those high-profile moves are built on a foundation of a solid roster stacked with homegrown talent and midround draft picks who panned out.