US Soccer responds to players’ dismay over misconduct claims

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone says she shares the concerns that a group of national team players expressed over the federation’s handling of complaints against former Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames. Christen Press, Crystal Dunn, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were among the players who wrote a letter to Cone and former federation president Carlos Cordeiro following a published report that detailed accusations of misconduct stretching back to when Dames was a youth coach.