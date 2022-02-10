WHAT TO WATCH: Mixed team snowboardcross, US-Canada hockey

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Mixed team snowboardcross is a variation on that chaotic event that is making its Olympic debut this year. Each team consists of one man and one woman. The men go first, then the women start in a staggered fashion, based on how the men finished in their race. NBC is planning to show the mixed snowboardcross final live in prime time Friday night. Elsewhere, the U.S. men’s hockey team faces Canada, and the quarterfinals continue on the women’s side.